Vineet Kumar Singh will be seen essaying the role of Somulu in the upcoming film ‘Jaat’. The film stars Sunny Deol in the titular role with Randeep Hooda

Vineet Kumar Singh. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Vineet Kumar Singh to play the ruthless brother nemesis to Sunny Deol in Jaat x 00:00

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh will be seen essaying the role of Somulu in the upcoming film ‘Jaat’. The film stars Sunny Deol in the titular role with Randeep Hooda essaying the character of Ranatunga, the formidable nemesis to Sunny’s character in the film.



Vineet’s character is the brother of Randeep Hooda in the film, and is an equal threat to the titular character. Vineet’s character was revealed on Thursday following the electrifying character reveal of Randeep Hooda's Ranatunga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vineet’s character is described as ruthless and dangerous as his brother Ranatunga. This strategic character reveal deepens the narrative's complexity, hinting at a relentless and multi-faceted challenge for Jaat.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, ‘Jaat’ also stars Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra. With Thaman S's pulsating soundtrack, Rishi Punjabi's striking cinematography, Navin Nooli's sharp editing, and Avinash Kolla's immersive production design, ‘Jaat’ is set to deliver a global cinematic spectacle.

Produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers, the film promises a high-octane cinematic experience, featuring breathtaking action sequences choreographed by Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat.

‘Jaat’ is set to debut in theatres on April 10, 2025.

Meanwhile, Vineet has been getting a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released ‘Chhaava’ which stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

The film is based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film is an adaptation of the eponymous Marathi novel by Shivaji Sawant, it is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.

Vineet essays the role of Kavi Kalash in the film. The film score and soundtrack album are composed by A. R. Rahman while the lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil and Kshitij Patwardhan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever