Director and co-writer Derek Cianfrance recently revealed that Bradley Cooper nearly bowed out of The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) after receiving a rewritten script. At the nth hour, before they went into production, Cianfrance roped in Darius Marder to rewrite every word of the crime drama, which follows a motorcycle stunt rider Luke (Ryan Gosling) who robs banks to provide for his newborn son. Consequently, Luke’s life becomes intertwined with a rookie police officer named Avery, essayed by Cooper, who chases after him during a robbery.

The filmmaker reportedly shared that when he sent the rewritten script to Cooper, he responded with a voicenote saying he was out. “I had given [Marder] the script and he had a lot of notes for it, and I agreed with a lot of what he was saying. So, we rewrote every word [of the script],” Cianfrance recalled. He added, “I remember giving Bradley the copy of the new script, and getting a voice message from him saying, ‘Bro, I just want to let you know I read the new draft and I’m out.’”

The director further shared that Cooper said it wasn’t the film he signed up for and wanted to bow out of shooting. Cianfrance travelled to Montreal early next morning to convince the actor to stay. “I had a long conversation with him from midnight to 3.30 in the morning, when I got him back on. It was only in the last five minutes [that he was convinced]. I think he just got tired. He wanted to go to bed,” Cianfrance reminisced.

