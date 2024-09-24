Jamie Foxx walks daughter Corinne down the aisle

Actor, who was in the hospital last April, appears to be in good health

Jamie Foxx with daughter Corinne. Pic/AFP

Things are looking good for Hollywood star Jamie Foxx a year after being hospitalised with a mystery illness. The actor walked his daughter Corinne down the aisle in a lavish ceremony.

The Django Unchained (2012) star, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of singing legend Ray Charles, was rushed to the hospital last April while working on the Netflix film Back In Action, also starring Cameron Diaz.

While the exact details of what happened to him have still not surfaced, the actor appeared to be back in full health as he attended his daughter’s wedding over the weekend.

As per reports, Foxx looked dapper in a black tuxedo as he beamed with pride on Corinne’s big day. Corinne, who is also an actor-producer, tied the knot with writer-director beau Joe Hooten in a lavish ceremony over the weekend.

Corinne was dressed in an off-shoulder dress which had a short skirt at the front and train at the back. In the pictures shared by Foxx’s co-star Garcelle Beauvais from The Jamie Foxx Show, the actor was also pictured in a father-daughter dance after the ceremony. Beauvais wrote, “Last night we got to witness and celebrate the love of @corinnefoxx and @joe.hooten your love and respect for each other is palpable. Corinne, you looked stunning.”

