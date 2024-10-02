Breaking News
120 accusers allege sexual misconduct against Sean Diddy Combs

120 accusers allege sexual misconduct against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Updated on: 02 October,2024 04:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

120 accusers have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the hip-hop mogul who is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges

120 accusers allege sexual misconduct against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
120 accusers allege sexual misconduct against Sean 'Diddy' Combs
00:00

An attorney said Tuesday he is representing 120 accusers who have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the hip-hop mogul who is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.


Houston attorney Tony Buzbee said he expects lawsuits to be filed within the next month. Buzbee described the victims as 60 males and 60 females, and that 25 of the people he is representing were minors at the time of the alleged misconduct.


Combs, 54, has been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn since he pleaded not guilty on September 17 to charges that he used his ‘power and prestige’ to induce female victims into drugged-up, elaborately produced sexual performances with male sex workers in events dubbed ‘Freak Offs.’


Buzbee has also represented women who accused NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault. 

