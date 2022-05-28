2 million preorders for K-pop boy group Seventeen's fourth full-length album

Mingyu said 'Face the Sun' candidly depicts the band's ambition to be an important presence like the sun and its strong will to squarely face all hardships on the journey with courage and move straight forward

BTS. Pic/AFP

Boy group Seventeen returned with its fourth full-length album titled 'Face the Sun' on Friday, unveiling an ambition to become as "hot" as the sun in the K-pop scene. The album marks the band's first since its last EP, 'Attacca', in October 2021 and the first studio album in two years and eight months.

"I think it will be a meaningful album," band leader S.coups said at a press conference to mark the release, reports Yonhap News Agency.

"It feels great that we are a group with four full albums. I think we were able to release the fourth LP thanks to you, CARATs," he said, referring to the name of the band's international fandom.

Show full article