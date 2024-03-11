Breaking News
Oscars 2024 Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling discuss Barbenheimer rivalry on stage
Updated on: 11 March,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Emily and Ryan were both nominated for supporting actor Oscars this year. Blunt for "Oppenheimer", Gosling for "Barbie" and playfully roasted the rivalry between the two blockbusters.

US-British actress Emily Blunt (L) and Canadian actor Ryan Gosling speak onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Pic/AFP

Actors Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt brought the "Barbenheimer" rivalry to the stage while presenting a special tribute to stunt performers, which also included a still from the Indian film 'RRR'. The two co-stars were both nominated for supporting actor Oscars this year. Blunt for "Oppenheimer", Gosling for "Barbie" and playfully roasted the rivalry between the two blockbusters.


"I'm just happy that we can finally put this 'Barbenheimer' rivalry aside," Gosling told Blunt on the stage. "The way this award season has turned out, it wasn't that much of a rivalry. Just let it go!" Blunt funnily responded by talking about how Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" has dominated the awards season with several wins for best picture, from the Golden Globes to the BAFTA Film Awards.


"It's true. You guys are doing very well, you know? Congratulations," Gosling told Blunt about the success of Nolan's film. "But I think I kind of figured out why it's called 'Barbenheimer' and not 'Oppenarbie'. You're on the tail end because you rode 'Barbie's' coattails all summer."


Gosling was referring to the $1.4 billion "Barbie" grossed at the worldwide box-office, which made Gerwig's blockbuster comedy the highest-grossing film of 2023. "Oppenheimer" too earned more than $960 million worldwide, reports variety.com. "Thanks for Kens-plaining that to me, all right," Blunt replied. She added: "Mr. I need to paint my abs to get nominated! You don't see Robert Downey doing that."

