A special role for Keanu Reeves

Reeves may play John Wick in Ana’s spin-off of his hitman franchise

Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas

Keanu Reeves is likely to reprise his role of a former hitman John Wick. This time around in the John Wick spin-off film, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas. Interestingly, Reeves is currently in the Czech Republic capital city of Prague, where Ballerina is currently in production. However, it is not known if he will have a cameo in the actioner or his character plays an important part in the narrative. Earlier this year, Lionsgate confirmed that De Armas would play the protagonist in Ballerina.

Interestingly, the character, of a teenage assassin seeking vengeance from those who murdered her family, was previously essayed by real-life ballet dancer Unity Phelan in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019). Len Wiseman directs the movie that has been written by Shay Hatten.

Incidentally Ian McShane also returns to the franchise to play Winston, the manager of New York City’s Continental Hotel, which caters to underworld criminals. Producer Basil Iwanyk said, “We’re thrilled to have Ian McShane joining us for a pivotal role in Ballerina. He has been an integral part of the franchise since the original John Wick. It has been fun to have him on this journey as the Wick universe expands.” Until then, Reeves and McShane will be seen in John Wick: Chapter 4. Moreover, the fifth John Wick film is currently in development.

