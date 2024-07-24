Breaking News
Updated on: 24 July,2024 11:07 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

President, serving from 1953-61. Anthony Maras (Hotel Mumbai) will direct Pressure, which begins filming in the UK in September

Brendan Fraser. Pic/AFP

Brendan Fraser all set to be seen as Supreme Allied Commander in 'Pressure'
Oscar winner Brendan Fraser is all set to play Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D Eisenhower in the upcoming movie 'Pressure', reported Deadline. Fraser will feature with BAFTA winner Andrew Scott in the film about the events leading up to the Normandy landings. 


The Normandy landings were the landing operations and associated airborne operations on June 6, 1944, of the Allied invasion of Normandy in Operation Overlord during the Second World War. It was codenamed Operation Neptune and often called D-Day.



Scott, who starred in 'All of Us Strangers' and 'Ripley', will play Britain's Chief Meteorological Officer James Stagg, who was responsible for informing Eisenhower about meteorological conditions that may affect the Normandy invasion. The intricate decision-making was important to the outcome of the conflict and the direction of history. Army General Eisenhower nicknamed Ike, was lauded for his leadership during the war and would go on to become the 34th U.S. 


President, serving from 1953-61. Anthony Maras (Hotel Mumbai) will direct Pressure, which begins filming in the UK in September. The official synopsis reads, "In the 72 hours leading up to D-Day, all the pieces are in place except for one key element -- the British weather. Britain's Chief Meteorological Officer James Stagg is called upon to deliver the most consequential forecast in history, locking him into a tense standoff with the entire Allied leadership. 

The wrong conditions could devastate the largest-ever seaborne invasion, while any delay risks German intelligence catching on. With only his trusted aide Captain Kay Summersby to confide in, and haunted by a catastrophic D-Day rehearsal, the final decision rests with Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower. With only hours to go, the fate of the war and the lives of millions hang in the balance," reported Deadline.

