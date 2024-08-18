Elliot Page, who came out as a trans man in 2020, says the wrong labels don’t bother her unless said with malicious intent

Elliot Page. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Elliot Page: ‘I get misgendered all the time’ x 00:00

Actor Elliot Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, said that he gets misgendered “all the time” but he doesn’t let it bother him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I get misgendered all the time, and I don’t care unless someone’s trying to, [be mean],” Page told in an interview. The actor essays a trans man in his new film titled, Close to You, and the character corrects his on-screen mother when she misgenders him, and he said that he wouldn’t have the same reaction in real life.

He explained, “I want to be clear. I wouldn’t correct [her] as me. I’d be like: ‘It’s fine. We’re going to move on from the moment. It takes a second’. But, I’m not me. I’m [the character] Sam here. That moment was so perfect because that’s what happens.”

Page went on to share that his own mother has the odd slip-up but it’s never an issue. “She’s pretty good. I’m like, ‘Of course, it’s going to take you a second, mom.

It’s fine. You don’t need to beat yourself up about it!’” It comes after Page recently opened up about his love life confessing it feels “exhilarated” to be single.

The actor shared he’s not dating anyone at the moment and is enjoying being on his own because he previously developed a bad habit of getting into relationships for “selfish” reasons.

Before his transition, Page dated Samantha Thomas and was married to Emma Portner for two years.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever