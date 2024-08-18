Breaking News
Mpox: Prithviraj Chavan demands testing, quarantine protocol at Mumbai airport
Atal Setu rescue: Milind Narvekar meets brave cops, Ola driver who saved woman's life
Uddhav, Sharad Pawar to share dais with Rahul Gandhi at Congress rally in Mumbai
Majhi Ladki Bahin yojana: Maharashtra govt formally launches scheme
Kolkata rape-murder case: Doctors, hospitals in Maharashtra join protests
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Elliot Page I get misgendered all the time

Elliot Page: ‘I get misgendered all the time’

Updated on: 18 August,2024 07:29 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Top

Elliot Page, who came out as a trans man in 2020, says the wrong labels don’t bother her unless said with malicious intent

Elliot Page: ‘I get misgendered all the time’

Elliot Page. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Elliot Page: ‘I get misgendered all the time’
x
00:00

Actor Elliot Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, said that he gets misgendered “all the time” but he doesn’t let it bother him.


“I get misgendered all the time, and I don’t care unless someone’s trying to,  [be mean],” Page told in an interview. The actor essays a trans man in his new film titled, Close to You, and the character corrects his on-screen mother when she misgenders him, and he said that he wouldn’t have the same reaction in real life.



He explained, “I want to be clear. I wouldn’t correct [her] as me. I’d be like: ‘It’s fine. We’re going to move on from the moment. It takes a second’. But, I’m not me. I’m [the character] Sam here. That moment was so perfect because that’s what happens.”


Page went on to share that his own mother has the odd slip-up but it’s never an issue. “She’s pretty good. I’m like, ‘Of course, it’s going to take you a second, mom.

It’s fine. You don’t need to beat yourself up about it!’” It comes after Page recently opened up about his love life confessing it feels “exhilarated” to be single.
The actor shared he’s not dating anyone at the moment and is enjoying being on his own because he previously developed a bad habit of getting into relationships for “selfish” reasons.

Before his transition, Page dated Samantha Thomas and was married to Emma Portner for two years.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK