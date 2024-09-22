As per Variety, Kathryn, widow of Bing Crosby, died of natural causes at her home on Friday evening. She was 90

Kathryn Crosby. Pic/AP

Listen to this article 'The 7th Voyage of Sinbad' actor Kathryn Crosby, widow of Bing Crosby, passes away at 90 x 00:00

Actor-singer Kathryn Crosby has passed away.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Variety, Kathryn, widow of Bing Crosby, died of natural causes at her home on Friday evening. She was 90.

Crosby starred in over 20 films over the course of her career including "The 7th Voyage of Sinbad," "Anatomy of a Murder," "Operation Mad Ball" and "The Wild Party." She typically performed under the stage names Kathryn Grant and Kathryn Grandstaff.

Crosby appeared frequently on Bing Crosby's "Merrie Olde Christmas" specials and hosted "The Kathryn Crosby Show," a 30-minute talk show based in San Francisco. Following the death of her husband in 1977, she performed in several stage productions such as the 1996 Broadway revival of "State Fair."

Some of her other projects include "Queen of the Lot," "This is Life," "The Initiation of Sarah," "Cyrano de Bergerac," "Ben Casey", "Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre," "The House Next Door," "1001 Arabian Nights," "The Big Circus," "Gunman's Walk," "The George Sanders Mystery Theater," "Love Has No Alibi," "The Brothers Rico," "The Night the World Exploded," "The Guns of Fort Petticoat," "Mister Cory,"

Crosby is survived by her three children, Harry, Mary and Nathaniel, as well as several grandchildren.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever