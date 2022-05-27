Actor Kevin Spacey facing sexual assault charges

Three complaints relate to sexual abuse which is alleged to have taken place in London, and one in Gloucestershire

Kevin Spacey. Pic/AFP

Actor Kevin Spacey, known for starring in series "House Of Cards", is to be charged with sexual assault against three men, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

According to BBC, five charges are being brought against the 62-year-old after a review of Met Police evidence following complaints dating between 2005 and 2013.

Three complaints relate to sexual abuse which is alleged to have taken place in London, and one in Gloucestershire.

