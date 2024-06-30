Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, Martin's daughter, Maggie Mull, shared that her father died at home on June 27 after battling a prolonged illness

Picture Courtesy/Maggie Mull's Instagram account

Listen to this article Actor Martin Mull dies at 80, daughter Maggie posts tribute x 00:00

Actor-comedian Martin Mull, known for his roles in shows like 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' and 'Roseanne,' has died at the age of 80.

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, Martin's daughter, Maggie Mull, shared that her father died at home on June 27 after battling a prolonged illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness. He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials. He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny," Maggie wrote in her post.

In her emotional tribute, Maggie Mull expressed, "My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and the sign of a truly exceptional person many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously." In the comments section of Maggie Mull's post, fans and co-stars of Martin Mull, paid tributes. Schitt's Creek actor Dan Levy wrote, "Sending you so much love. He was the greatest." Sarah Levy added, "Sending so much love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by maggie mull (@mulltoons)

Martin Mull's career spanned decades, beginning with his breakout roles in Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman and Fernwood 2 Night. He later became a household name with roles in Clue, Roseanne, and Sabrina The Teenage Witch, where he portrayed Principal Willard Kraft. His versatility extended to Arrested Development, where he played detective Gene Parmesan, and he made memorable guest appearances on shows like The Simpsons, Family Guy, and The Golden Girls.

Before his acting career, Martin Mull made his mark as a songwriter and comedian.

The actor is survived by his daughter Maggie, a writer, and his wife Wendy Haas, who is also an actor and composer.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever