Adele: I get really bad seasonal depression, so the weather in America is good for me

Adele. Pic/AFP

The ‘Rolling in the Deep’ singer, Adele, who recently shed around seven stone as part of a lifestyle overhaul, has the condition SAD (Seasonal affective disorder). The medical condition sparks depression while the weather is bleak, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The singer said in an interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, “I get really bad seasonal depression, so the weather (in America) is good for me. It is strange sometimes, because I’m very British. Because it’s a bit harder for me to go out nowadays, what I love the most about LA is everyone goes to each other’s houses. I like that.”

As per ‘Female First UK’, Adele was also asked if she has considered acting, and replied, “There is one movie I want to do, but the guy whose movie it would be, he’s not mentally ready to write the script for it… I’m not giving you no clues, though. I bug him every now and then about it, but he’s just not there yet. But that’s the only role I ever want, because I think I’d nail it.”

Adele also revealed she would rather work in showbiz out of the spotlight. She said: “My dream job is to be a script reader. People think it's hilarious and they don't take me seriously. I say to my manager, ‘I want to be really successful at something.’ He’s like, ‘What?’. I was like, ‘But (music) is my hobby. I just fell into it. I want to be in TV and behind the scenes’.”

And Adele admitted her gigs, which have included her run in Las Vegas over the last year, made her fear she would ruin her vocal cords. She added: “I get nervous about wearing my voice out. (The show is) a lot of singing. It’s two hours. It’s all live. And I chat as well.”

Adele, 35, recently stunned her fans after she appeared to confirm that she has tied the knot with sports agent Rich, 41, during a chat with her friend Alan Carr at his comedy show. As per Mirror.co.uk, the singer has already referred to Rich as her "husband" several times including during her Las Vegas residency while speaking to fans from the stage. The couple got engaged earlier this year after two years of dating.

(with inputs from IANS)