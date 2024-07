Adele wants a big break: 'I don't have any plans for new music'

Singer Adele said. "I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while"

Singer Adele recently shared that she will be focusing on "other creative things" instead of music for a while, according to People.

"I don't have any plans for new music at all," Adele said. "I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."

She added, "I don't like being famous. I love that I get to make music all the time."

Adele has taken her time between records over the years.

She released her debut, '19', in 2008, second studio album '21' in 2011, her third-studio album '25' in 2015 and her fourth LP, '30', in 2021.

During an interview in December 2023, Adele said that she "hadn't even thought about" new music.

"I have to wait for a feeling," the singer-songwriter told the publication. "If I get antsy, that's when I know I have to go to the studio, and I am the opposite of antsy right now."

While talking about the other creative projects, Adele shared that there is only one movie role she'd ever want, but, "the guy whose movie it would be, he's not mentally ready to write the script for it."

"That's the only role I ever want," she said. "Because I think I'd nail it. I think I'd do really, really, really good at it."

She is set to perform a series of residency shows in Germany at the Munich Messe Arena between August 2 and August 24, which she announced in January on Instagram.

"I haven't played in Europe since 2016! I couldn't think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer," Adele captioned the post, according to People.

