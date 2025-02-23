Breaking News
Updated on: 24 February,2025 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Ahead of The Brutalist’s release in India, CBFC instructs the makers to snip two minutes of the film, including some intimate scenes

(Centre) Adrien Brody in The Brutalist

Adrien Brody’s The Brutalist, which has secured 10 nominations at the upcoming 97th Academy Awards, is readying for its India release on February 28. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which has been intensely scrutinising every international release, from The Apprentice (2024) to Conclave, has pulled out its scissors for Brady Corbet’s directorial venture too. It has been learnt that over two minutes of the period drama have been trimmed by the CBFC.  


The Brutalist depicts the struggles of Hungarian Jewish architect Laszlo and his wife, played by Brody and Felicity Jones respectively, as they rebuild their lives in America after the Second World War. An insider tells mid-day, “There is an intimate scene between Laszlo Toth and a sex worker, which has been cut short. The nudity has been blurred and the sexual acts, snipped. In another intimate sequence, the visual of the genitals has been clipped. There was a scene where Laszlo is watching a pornographic clip; that has been deleted. Nearly two-minute footage of the film has been removed, and a minute of it has been replaced after the CBFC viewing.” In addition, multiple sequences, where the characters are shown smoking or consuming liquor or drugs, carry the required disclaimers.


Warner Bros, which is bringing The Brutalist to India, has agreed to the changes as it wants the film to be released in the Indian market. The period drama has been widely acclaimed, and has earned nominations in three major categories—Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor—at the Oscars. 


