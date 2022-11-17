After 18 years, 'The Princess Diaries' is all set to return

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Hathaway does not have a deal to return, but she has publicly stated her support for a third instalment, and the hope is she would return should the potential new film move forward beyond the script stage

Still from The Princess Diaries

'The Princess Diaries' universe is being revived by Disney! Yes, you read it right. The upcoming instalment of the film is being written by Aadrita Mukerji, this is not a reboot but rather a continuation of the Anne Hathaway-starring flicks.

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Hathaway does not have a deal to return, but she has publicly stated her support for a third instalment, and the hope is she would return should the potential new film move forward beyond the script stage.

In the 2001 film The Princess Diaries, Hathaway played an American teen who discovers she is the Genovian kingdom's heir apparent. The Meg Cabot novel served as the inspiration for the movie, which also starred Julie Andrews and was a financial success, grossing $165.3 million worldwide.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement', which grossed $134.7 million worldwide in 2004, saw Hathaway return. Both films were directed by the late filmmaker Garry Marshall, and they are still important pieces of popular culture.

The new movie is being produced by Debra Martin Chase, who also worked on the original two Princess Diaries. Executive producing is Melissa Stack, who also wrote the 2020 Disney+ film Godmothered and the Cameron Diaz comedy The Other Woman.

Also Read: Anne Hathaway recreates her 'The Devil Wears Prada' look

Mukerji, a screenwriter, is a veteran of the television industry, having contributed to Quantum Leap, Supergirl, Scorpion, and Reacher.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever