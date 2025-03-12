After a busy 2024, Nicole Kidman plans to go on a break from films

Nicole Kidman, who has had a busy schedule in 2024 with projects such as Babygirl, A Family Affair and Spellbound, is planning to take some time off this year

Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman, who has had a busy schedule in 2024 with projects such as Babygirl, A Family Affair and Spellbound, is planning to take some time off this year.

The actor, 57, who stars alongside Gael García Bernal, Matthew Macfadyen, and Jude Hill in Holland, a mystery thriller, said, “[2025 is] actually not as crazy. I was much more out there last year; this year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers [season 2], and then I’m off for the rest of year.”

Kidman also served as a producer on Holland, and director Mimi Cave has observed that she was “a real champion of the script and a champion of me”. The filmmaker added, “She really believes in directors, so once it’s in my hands or any director’s hands, she lets you go.”

Holland tells the story of a teacher in a Midwestern town who suspects her husband of living a double life.

Macfadyen had previously shared that he relished starring in the film.

He said, “I thought it was tonally really fascinating, stylised, stylish, and fun. I’d seen Mimi’s first film and was so impressed with it and thought I just wanted to be part of it.”

Meanwhile, Kidman previously said that she’s been happy to take “bold risks” in her career. Asked if Hollywood has become more open to risks, Kidman said, “I suppose I don’t think of that. I just go, ‘This is the road I’m on, and whatever happens, happens’. If it’s seen as a risk, I’ll take these risks. And if they’re bold risks, then I’ll take those risks, but I’m not going to hang too much on that because fear can set in. That’s very destructive to the expression and the desire.”

