After calling for Biden to step down, George Clooney endorses Kamala Harris for US President

George Clooney and Kamala Harris. Pics/AFP

Actor and prominent Democratic fundraiser George Clooney has publicly endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris for the US Presidential post after Joe Biden exited the race recently, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

His statement comes less than two weeks after he penned a harsh guest essay in The New York Times calling for Biden to step aside as the Democratic presidential nominee.

The announcement came on Tuesday as Harris continues her campaign for the White House, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Clooney thanked President Biden for deciding not to seek re-election.

In a statement shared with CNN, Clooney praised current President Joe Biden, saying, "President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He's saving democracy once again. We're all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest."

Harris has secured enough support from Democratic delegates to become the party's official nominee for president.

Earlier in July, Clooney wrote an op-Ed for The New York Times, urging Biden to step down for the good of the country.

"We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won't win the House, and we're going to lose the Senate."

"He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate," Clooney added in his op-ed.

The essay received mixed reactions, including criticism from Biden supporters and some Trump supporters, including Donald Trump himself.

He is not the only celebrity who has voiced support for Harris.

Singer Demi Lovato shared a photo of herself with Harris, while actress Jamie Lee Curtis praised Harris as a trusted and tested advocate for women's rights and people of color.

Singer John Legend expressed his excitement to support Harris in any way he can. "Harris is ready for this fight and I'm excited to help her in any way I can," the singer wrote on Threads.

As the US presidential elections draw near, the twists and turns in the political scenario of the nation continue to make big headlines.

US President Joe Biden announced on Saturday that he was pulling out of the presidential race. Soon after, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's new presidential nominee.

Following Biden's decision not to seek re-election, no significant challengers have emerged. Harris's campaign reported a record-breaking USD 81 million raised within the first 24 hours, emphasising widespread support.

