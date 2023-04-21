After kiss at Coachella, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted holding hands on a stroll

The former couple were seen kissing at Coachella last week, sparking rumours that they have rekindled their romance.

Ex-flames Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello seem to have rekindled their romance

After Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's kiss at the annual music and arts festival, Coachella, the musical pair have been spotted looking seemingly cosy on a stroll. Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, were seen walking hand in hand while strolling the streets of Venice, California, reports Mirror.co.uk.



This revelation comes after a video was shared online by Australian journalist Jessica Rendall. Alongside the short video clip, he wrote, "Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello (!!!) CONFIRMED back together." In the clip, Mendes can be seen wearing a tan look, while the former Fifth Harmony beauty donned an oversized ensemble.



Mirror.co.uk further states that the 'In My Blood' hitmaker wore a matching beige two-piece which appeared to comprise of an oversized sweater and some jogging bottoms, while the 'Bam Bam' songstress donned baggy blue jeans and a white shirt which was layered under a beige-hued tank top.



This comes after the two singers were seen kissing at the California-based festival, with them locking lips and looking somewhat loved up. The former couple sparked dating rumours amongst their fans when they were captured kissing at Coachella last week. In the seconds-long clip posted by 102.7 KIIS FM's Twitter account, Mendes and Cabello could each be seen holding a drink in their hands while engaging in a conversation.

In another video, shared online by a Mendes fan account, the duo can be seen watching a performance in the crowd together and kissing. The video went viral on social media.

Mendes and Cabello called it quits in November 2021 after they first started dating in 2019. After the pair announced their split to their adoring fans, they were quick to reassure them that they were still "best friends" despite them breaking up.