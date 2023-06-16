The insider said, "She's happy, healthy and fulfilled by her career, family and friends. She's been through a lot, but she feels blessed to be thriving personally and professionally"

Jennifer Aniston. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article After two divorces, Jennifer Aniston believes she will eventually meet her 'Mr Right' x 00:00

'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston is hopeful that she'll eventually meet the right person, despite a string of high-profile failed relationships, as per Page Six. According to reports on Page Six, a source said, "In her gut, Jen believes she'll eventually meet the right person. However, a source stated that she is not going to beat herself up if it doesn't happen because she is genuinely fine on her own."

Another source claimed that Jennifer is in a great place right now. The insider reportedly said, "She's happy, healthy and fulfilled by her career, family and friends. She's been through a lot, but she feels blessed to be thriving personally and professionally."

ADVERTISEMENT

One of Jennifer Aniston's most talked about relationship was with actor Brad Pitt. They were married from July 2000 to October 2005. Brad Pitt had also made a special appearance in the popular American sitcom, 'Friends' where Pitt's character despised her. The couple divorced because of his alleged affair with his 'Mr. & Mrs Smith' co-star Angelina Jolie. Jolie and Pitt later got married and had children together. In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt.

Aniston, for her part, dated Vince Vaughn and John Mayer before reuniting with longtime pal Justin Theroux. They reconnected on the set of their 2011 film, 'Wanderlust,' and started dating soon after. They split up less than three years later, announcing in February 2018 that they were better off as friends.

Aniston, who has no children, has only recently revealed her long-hidden struggle to conceive. In an interview with Allure, the 'Friends' star opened up about her personal life, sharing details about her attempts to get pregnant and the challenges she faced while she was trying to conceive, The Hollywood Reporter reported."I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," she explained. "All the years and years and years of speculation. ... It was really hard." She said she has "zero regrets" about her efforts, and even felt "a little relief" because there's nothing left to speculate or question about her attempts to get pregnant. It's something that now, she said, "I don't have to think about that anymore.