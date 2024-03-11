Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates south-bound corridor of Coastal Road
Mumbai: As cops untangle finfluencers case, investors suffer
Mumbai: After ‘wedding scene’ was wrapped, he said I was bought for Rs 3L
Mumbai: BMC‘s clean marshals armed with digital fining system to be deployed soon
Mumbai: Vakola traffic police bust parking racket
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > After winning Best Picture at Oscars 2024 Oppenheimer arrives on JioCinema
<< Back to Elections 2024

After winning ‘Best Picture’ at Oscars 2024, 'Oppenheimer' arrives on JioCinema

Updated on: 11 March,2024 02:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The critically acclaimed 'Oppenheimer', with the most number of wins in the 96th Academy Awards debuts on JioCinema

After winning ‘Best Picture’ at Oscars 2024, 'Oppenheimer' arrives on JioCinema

A still from Oppenheimer Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
After winning ‘Best Picture’ at Oscars 2024, 'Oppenheimer' arrives on JioCinema
x
00:00

OTT platform JioCinema to showcase 2023’s much-talked-about biographical thriller, ‘Oppenheimer’. The film had been nominated across thirteen categories for the 96th Academy Awards and won big, sweeping the biggest awards of the night including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. 


For Best Picture, 'Oppenheimer' won over 'American Fiction', 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'Barbie', 'The Holdovers', 'Killers of the Flower Moon', 'Maestro', 'Past Lives', 'Poor Things', and 'The Zone of Interest'. 


‘Oppenheimer’ was not only a huge box-office success but also a critics’ favourite. The gripping tale of hard work, determination, and success, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh Robert Downey Jr., and many more is now set to premiere on JioCinema on March 21 in Hindi and English. 


This gripping thriller delves into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant American theoretical physicist who played a pivotal role in the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II. It chronicles the extraordinary journey of Oppenheimer, often hailed as the “father of the atomic bomb.” His leadership at the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project forever altered the course of history. 

Cillian Murphy delivers a captivating performance in the titular role, capturing the complexity and moral dilemmas faced by this enigmatic scientist. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies.

The film has garnered widespread acclaim, having won seven categories at the 96th Academy Awards which include Best Editing, Best Score, and Best Cinematography apart from other big categories.

It won 8 awards at the Golden Globes including Best Drama Motion Picture, Best Director of a Motion Picture, and Best Actor Drama in a Motion Picture. At the BAFTA Film Awards, Oppenheimer, secured seven wins, including Best Film and Best Director. Additionally, it triumphed across eight categories at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2024. Christopher Nolan’s masterful storytelling and the stellar ensemble cast, featuring Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh, have left the audiences spellbound. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Oppenheimer christopher nolan Oscars 2024 hollywood news OTT news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK