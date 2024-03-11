The critically acclaimed 'Oppenheimer', with the most number of wins in the 96th Academy Awards debuts on JioCinema

A still from Oppenheimer Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article After winning ‘Best Picture’ at Oscars 2024, 'Oppenheimer' arrives on JioCinema x 00:00

OTT platform JioCinema to showcase 2023’s much-talked-about biographical thriller, ‘Oppenheimer’. The film had been nominated across thirteen categories for the 96th Academy Awards and won big, sweeping the biggest awards of the night including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor.

For Best Picture, 'Oppenheimer' won over 'American Fiction', 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'Barbie', 'The Holdovers', 'Killers of the Flower Moon', 'Maestro', 'Past Lives', 'Poor Things', and 'The Zone of Interest'.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Oppenheimer’ was not only a huge box-office success but also a critics’ favourite. The gripping tale of hard work, determination, and success, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh Robert Downey Jr., and many more is now set to premiere on JioCinema on March 21 in Hindi and English.

This gripping thriller delves into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant American theoretical physicist who played a pivotal role in the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II. It chronicles the extraordinary journey of Oppenheimer, often hailed as the “father of the atomic bomb.” His leadership at the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project forever altered the course of history.

Cillian Murphy delivers a captivating performance in the titular role, capturing the complexity and moral dilemmas faced by this enigmatic scientist. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies.

The film has garnered widespread acclaim, having won seven categories at the 96th Academy Awards which include Best Editing, Best Score, and Best Cinematography apart from other big categories.

It won 8 awards at the Golden Globes including Best Drama Motion Picture, Best Director of a Motion Picture, and Best Actor Drama in a Motion Picture. At the BAFTA Film Awards, Oppenheimer, secured seven wins, including Best Film and Best Director. Additionally, it triumphed across eight categories at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2024. Christopher Nolan’s masterful storytelling and the stellar ensemble cast, featuring Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh, have left the audiences spellbound.