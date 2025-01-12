They emphasized that the lawsuit aims to hold the defendants accountable for their actions and to prevent future misconduct

Alec Baldwin. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Alec Baldwin files civil lawsuit against prosecutors and investigators over 'malicious prosecution' in fatal 'Rust' shooting case x 00:00

Nearly six months after his involuntary manslaughter trial was dismissed, actor Alec Baldwin has filed a civil lawsuit against the prosecutors and investigators involved in the case, seeking justice for what he claims was malicious prosecution and violations of his civil rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor, who faced charges in connection to the tragic 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of 'Rust', took legal action on January 9, filing the lawsuit in Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to E! News.

Baldwin's lawsuit accuses special prosecutor Kari Morrissey, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, and others involved in the investigation of wrongly targeting him.

The suit alleges that these officials sought to "scapegoat Baldwin for the acts and omissions of others" despite the lack of evidence to support the charges, according to E! News.

Baldwin, who also served as a producer on 'Rust', claims that the prosecution's actions were driven by professional or political motives, violating his constitutional rights in the process.

According to a statement by Baldwin's legal team obtained by E! News, the prosecutors were "blinded by their desire to convict Alec Baldwin for all the wrong reasons, and at any cost."

The lawsuit further contends that the criminal process was improperly used against him, and Baldwin is seeking punitive damages "to the fullest extent permitted by law."

In a statement to E! News, the office of prosecutor Kari Morrissey acknowledged that Baldwin had been considering a lawsuit for over a year. The statement added, "We look forward to our day in court."

Baldwin's legal representatives, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro expressed their discontent with the prosecution in a statement, as per E! News.

"Criminal prosecutions are supposed to be about the search for truth and justice, not to pursue personal or political gain or harass the innocent," they said, adding, "Kari Morrissey and the other defendants violated that basic principle, over and over, and trampled on Alec Baldwin's rights," as per E! News.

They emphasized that the lawsuit aims to hold the defendants accountable for their actions and to prevent future misconduct.

Baldwin's trial was abruptly dismissed in July 2023, when Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled that the case should be dropped with prejudice after accusations of evidence suppression emerged.

The dismissal followed the revelation that key evidence, including ammunition that could have been crucial to Baldwin's defence, was not disclosed by the prosecution, as per E! News.

In July, Baldwin's defence team argued that prosecutors had concealed evidence, specifically the ammunition provided by former police officer Troy Teske, which could point to an external source of the live rounds found on the 'Rust' set.

Baldwin's team claimed that the failure to disclose this evidence prevented them from properly defending the actor, as per E! News.

Meanwhile, Baldwin, who has continued to express his gratitude to his supporters, took to Instagram following the dismissal, sharing an emotional message to thank those who had stood by him and his family.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever