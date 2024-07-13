Alec Baldwin gets emotional as Judge ends 'Rust' trial related to the tragic shooting incident

Alec Baldwin witnessed the abrupt conclusion of his involuntary manslaughter trial related to the tragic shooting incident on the set of the film 'Rust'.

Alec Baldwin Pic/AFP

In a courtroom scene filled with tension and emotion, actor Alec Baldwin witnessed the abrupt conclusion of his involuntary manslaughter trial related to the tragic shooting incident on the set of the film 'Rust', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On Friday, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer of Santa Fe made the decision to dismiss the case with prejudice, a ruling that prevents Baldwin from being retried in connection with the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

As per the reports obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the decision came after a contentious day-long hearing focused on allegations of mishandled evidence by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office and prosecutors.

Judge Sommer emphasized the impact of these procedural errors on the fairness of the trial, stating, "The late discovery of this evidence has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings. There is no way for the court to right this wrong. The sanction of dismissal is the only warranted remedy."

The hearing took a bizarre turn when Judge Sommer personally examined a bag of ammunition, which Baldwin's legal team claimed had been withheld from them until recently.

This led to significant developments, including the resignation of one special prosecutor and the testimony of another.

Initially expected to be a two-week affair, the trial was cut short on its third day, leaving Baldwin visibly moved but silent as he left the courthouse.

Meanwhile, prosecutor Kari Morrissey acknowledged the judge's ruling, maintaining that there was no evidence linking the discovered ammunition to the tragic incident involving Halyna Hutchins.

The dismissal motion filed by Baldwin's attorneys cited the belated disclosure of crucial evidence that emerged after the trial of the film's armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

The ammunition in question, allegedly matching the bullet that killed Hutchins, was handed over to authorities by retired officer Troy Teske in March, yet it was not disclosed to the defence during trial preparations, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The fatal incident occurred during a rehearsal at a New Mexico church set, where Baldwin unintentionally discharged a loaded revolver he was assured was unloaded.

The shooting claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

The presence of live rounds mixed with dummy rounds on set remains an unresolved mystery.

Legal proceedings against Baldwin have been fraught with twists since charges were initially filed in January 2023, only to be dropped and later refiled amidst conflicting forensic reports and witness accounts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Following the dismissal, Matthew Hutchins, Halyna's widower, expressed his disappointment, reiterating his commitment to holding Baldwin accountable.

"We respect the court's decision. We look forward to presenting all the evidence to a jury and holding Mr Baldwin accountable for his actions in the senseless death of Halyna Hutchins," stated Brian Panish, attorney for Matthew Hutchins, in an official statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

