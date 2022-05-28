Breaking News
Alec Baldwin shares social media post announcing his mother's demise

Alec Baldwin shares social media post announcing his mother's demise

Updated on: 28 May,2022 12:41 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

The obituary noted that in addition to her six children with her late husband Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr., Carol had 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren

Alec Baldwin shares social media post announcing his mother's demise

Picture courtesy/Alec Baldwin's Instagram account


Hollywood star Actor Alec Baldwin has announced the death of his mother, Carol Baldwin, in a heartfelt social media post.

According to Fox News, Alec revealed that his mother died on Thursday at the age of 92. "Carol M. Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwin and two daughters, Elizabeth and Jane, died today in Syracuse, New York," he wrote in a statement on Instagram.




 
 
 
 
 
