Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Alec Baldwins Rust gets release date after on set tragedy

Alec Baldwin's Rust gets release date after on-set tragedy

Updated on: 27 March,2025 01:01 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

The highly anticipated Western film 'Rust' has finally unveiled its first trailer, showcasing Alec Baldwin in the role of Harland Rust, an aging outlaw caught in a desperate race against time

Alec Baldwin's Rust gets release date after on-set tragedy

Alec Baldwin. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Alec Baldwin's Rust gets release date after on-set tragedy
x
00:00

The highly anticipated Western film 'Rust' has finally unveiled its first trailer, showcasing Alec Baldwin in the role of Harland Rust, an aging outlaw caught in a desperate race against time.


Set in the 1880s Kansas, the film tells the story of Harland Rust, who emerges from hiding to rescue his nephew, Lucas Hollister, played by Patrick Scott McDermott.


As per Deadline, in the plot, Lucas is sentenced to hang for an accidental killing, and Harland must evade a ruthless bounty hunter, Fenton 'Preacher' Lang (Travis Fimmel), as they become fugitives.


The trailer opens with a voiceover, quoting, "The only order that exists in this world is the order we impose. If a man loses sight of that, he's got nothin."

The haunting words set the tone for the gritty narrative that follows, emphasizing themes of survival and redemption in a harsh and unforgiving world.

However, 'Rust' will forever be linked with tragedy, as the film was marred by a fatal on-set accident.

In October 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically killed, and director Joel Souza was wounded after a live round was discharged from a gun in the hands of Baldwin.

The incident prompted a lengthy investigation by Santa Fe authorities, which eventually led to Baldwin being charged with manslaughter.

After a series of legal proceedings, Baldwin was acquitted, but the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was convicted of manslaughter and is currently serving time in prison, according to Deadline.

Production on 'Rust' was halted for over a year in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Filming resumed in April 2023, this time in Montana, away from the original New Mexico location.

Despite the turbulent history surrounding the film, 'Rust' had a subdued world premiere at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland late last year.

The film, courtesy of Falling Forward Films, is slated for release on May 2 in select theaters across the nation.

Additionally, it will be available on VOD through Ascending Media Group, as per Deadline.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

alec baldwin hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK