Ali Fazal is always on the move, making his mark internationally. From playing titular roles to working with Oscar-nominated directors and the biggest actors in the West, Ali has truly carved a niche for himself. Ali has finally unveiled the truth behind the viral photo of him at the Blake Lively shoot, where he worked with the legendary Baz Luhrmann and Hugh Jackman. Ali received a call while shooting in LA for a "secret project" and couldn’t say no—because when Baz calls, you go.

He revealed in a social media post, “Ok, let me put it to rest - yes, that is me, all secretly dressed up as royalty, crashing Baz Luhrmann's Hitchcockian Whodunnit Casino scene. Hehe. And for the rest of this beautiful ensemble piece- WHAT CAN I SAY Anything for Baz @bazluhrmann. l was filming a project in LA when I got the call. And I have truly been blessed that this was the 3rd time Anna Wintour, who I can never thank enough, has had me out and about for my American Vogue outing. So, we jump on a plane and we play. It was one shot, and the best part about Baz coming in was that he shot the whole thing like scenes, so there's my dream of working with him coming true. Well, not fully - what? Almost... what??? And Blake @blakelively you're a rockstar, I do hope our paths cross again in good time...

Mr. Jackman - Aye aye. @thehughjackman I want to thank @michael_philouze for putting up with my suggestions on styling. I am dressed in a @sabyasachiofficial royal sherwani bandh gala.”

As soon as Ali dropped this post, fans started reacting to it. One fan wrote, "We got Wolverine and Guddu Pandit together before GTA 6." "Hugh hi pehlu mein baithe rahooooooooo, aaj jaane ki zidd na karo!" wrote another fan. A third fan shared, "Guddu Bhaiyaa ka Hollywood to jalwaa hai bhi." "Bhaukal ho toh aisa ho," wrote another.

On the work front, Ali, who recently reprised his role as Guddu Bhaiyya in the third season of the hit streaming series ‘Mirzapur’, will next be seen in ‘Lahore 1947’. The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, also stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Abhimanyu Singh.