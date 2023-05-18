On the work front, Ali Fazal will be next seen in the action thriller 'Kandahar' alongside actor Gerard Butler. In the first look poster of the film, Fazal can be seen in a rugged look

First look poster from Ali Fazal's 'Kandahar'

Listen to this article Ali Fazal sports a rugged look in the first look poster of 'Kandahar' x 00:00

When Ali Fazal guest starred in the Hollywood tentapole film, 'Furious 7' in 2015, he had his eyes set on an international career. Eight years, and two prominent English-language outings later, the actor is gearing up for his next big action spy thriller, Kandahar. Fazal co-stars Hollywood A-lister Gerard Butler, who has also produced the film. Travis Fimmel, and Iranian-American actor Navid Negahban, known for 24 and Homeland, also feature in it.

In the first look poster for 'Kadnahar', Ali can be seen sporting a rather rugged look in front of a dirt bike in the middle of the desert. The film is set for a release on May 26 in the US. The film was shot extensively in the Al Ula region of Saudi Arabia.

Ali has had many firsts in the west including being the first Indian actor to have a lead titular role in a Hollywood film with the 2017 movie 'Victoria and Abdul' with the legendary Dame Judi Dench. The actor is now starring as one of the leads in the action caper film by the director, Ric Roman Waugh who has to his credit films including 'Angel Has Fallen' and 'Greenland'.

Recently, Ali Fazal jetted off to Rome to attend the international premiere of the latest film of the Fast and Furious franchise, 'Fast X'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

He was all smiles in front of the camera against the iconic Colosseum in Rome as he walked the red carpet at the premiere. The actor reunited with Vin Diesel, his co-star in the film and they posed for a super stylish frame for the paps.

Sharing a video from the event, Ali wrote in the caption, "AND THE FAST X PREMIERE WENT DOWN HARD RIGHT HERE AT THE COLOSSEUM .. cuz #Wheninrome you go gladiator style.. #fastx #reunion #furious7 Thank you for all the love Vin @vindiesel . You are the kindest man i know and the soul of the Fast fam. Feel proud to be part of the team. ( disclaimer - am not in fast X guys, but there for Love ) Thank you Manish for letting me own my style through your vision !! @manishmalhotra05 love ya!!"