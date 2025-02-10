Breaking News
Ulhasnagar reports 135 dog bites in a day; 335 since Jan, and 21,411 in 2024
Exclusive | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Rs 1 lakh crore cut expected amid revenue crunch
Maharashtra HSC exam from today: Govt’s strict measures to ensure fair board exams
Mumbai: Biker dies after crashing into bus in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: Malad locals stage protest, demand reopening of bridge for bikers
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Ali Fazal on his film Rule Breakers Some stories demand more than just performance

Ali Fazal on his film Rule Breakers: ‘Some stories demand more than just performance’

Updated on: 11 February,2025 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

With Rule Breakers set to release next month, Ali Fazal says the Hollywood film about an Afghan all-girls’ robotics team is special to him as it amplifies ‘unheard voices’

Ali Fazal on his film Rule Breakers: ‘Some stories demand more than just performance’

Ali Fazal (left) plays a Los Angeles-based techie in Rule Breakers

Listen to this article
Ali Fazal on his film Rule Breakers: ‘Some stories demand more than just performance’
x
00:00

With Rule Breakers, director Bill Guttentag brings to screen the true story of start-up founder Roya Mahboob, who taught robotics to a team of Afghan girls in a society where girls’ education was opposed. It’s only fitting then that the drama, starring Nikohl Boosheri, Ali Fazal and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is releasing in the US on March 7, a day before International Women’s Day. Fazal counts it among his most special films. “Rule Breakers is a powerful statement about courage, unity, and the impact of education. Releasing it on the eve of Women’s Day in the US makes it even more special because it aligns with the global celebration of women’s strength and resilience,” he says.  


In Rule Breakers, while Boosheri steps into the role of Roya, Fazal plays a Los Angeles techie who supports the all-girls’ team. The actor is proud to be part of a story that celebrates the power of women, education and resilience. He adds, “As an actor, I get to be part of different kinds of narratives, but some stories demand more than just performance. They require a commitment to amplifying voices that might otherwise go unheard. This film is about young women in Afghanistan who dared to dream beyond the barriers set for them, and that’s a story the world needs to hear. I’ve always wanted to be an ally to meaningful storytelling—projects that inspire change, and give a voice to those who need it the most. Rule Breakers is exactly that kind of film. It reminds us of the power of knowledge and of standing up for what’s right even when the odds are stacked against you.” 



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ali fazal Entertainment News Entertainment News Update hollywood news Hollywood News Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK