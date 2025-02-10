With Rule Breakers set to release next month, Ali Fazal says the Hollywood film about an Afghan all-girls’ robotics team is special to him as it amplifies ‘unheard voices’

Ali Fazal (left) plays a Los Angeles-based techie in Rule Breakers

With Rule Breakers, director Bill Guttentag brings to screen the true story of start-up founder Roya Mahboob, who taught robotics to a team of Afghan girls in a society where girls’ education was opposed. It’s only fitting then that the drama, starring Nikohl Boosheri, Ali Fazal and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is releasing in the US on March 7, a day before International Women’s Day. Fazal counts it among his most special films. “Rule Breakers is a powerful statement about courage, unity, and the impact of education. Releasing it on the eve of Women’s Day in the US makes it even more special because it aligns with the global celebration of women’s strength and resilience,” he says.

In Rule Breakers, while Boosheri steps into the role of Roya, Fazal plays a Los Angeles techie who supports the all-girls’ team. The actor is proud to be part of a story that celebrates the power of women, education and resilience. He adds, “As an actor, I get to be part of different kinds of narratives, but some stories demand more than just performance. They require a commitment to amplifying voices that might otherwise go unheard. This film is about young women in Afghanistan who dared to dream beyond the barriers set for them, and that’s a story the world needs to hear. I’ve always wanted to be an ally to meaningful storytelling—projects that inspire change, and give a voice to those who need it the most. Rule Breakers is exactly that kind of film. It reminds us of the power of knowledge and of standing up for what’s right even when the odds are stacked against you.”