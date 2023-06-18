As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset

Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot in trailer of Heart of Stone

Listen to this article Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone' promises high-octane action x 00:00

And the wait is finally over. The trailer of Alia Bhatt's first-ever Hollywood film 'Heart of Stone' is out. Helmed by Tom Harper, 'Heart of Stone' stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in lead roles besides Alia Bhatt. On Sunday, the cast launched the trailer at Tudum 2023 in Brazil.

The film revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot), a highly accomplished spy who is also secretly a member of the Charter, a covert organization that relies on advanced technology to thwart potential threats to global safety.What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter -- a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

Alia's glimpses in the action-packed trailer left desi fans excited.

"Woaah...super proud," a social media user commented.

"Rise high baby," a fan wrote.

In an interview with Variety, Alia had earlier said, "It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I'm also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It's something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated."

'Heart of Stone' will drop on Netflix on August 11.

