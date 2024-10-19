Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Alicia Silverstone joins the cast of sci fi film Bugonia

19 October,2024
'Bugonia follows two conspiracy-obsessed young men who abduct the high-powered CEO of a big corporation, believing she is an alien intent on destroying Earth. Silverstone's role is being kept under wraps

Alicia Silverston. Pic/AFP

Alicia Silverstone has joined the cast of Yorgos Lanthimos' new sci-fi movie 'Bugonia', which stars Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, reported Variety.


Best known for her iconic role as Cher in 'Clueless', Silverstone also acted in Lanthimos' 2017 psychological thriller 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer.'


The Oscar-nominated filmmaker's latest picture follows two conspiracy-obsessed young men who abduct the high-powered CEO of a big corporation, believing she is an alien intent on destroying Earth. Emmy winner Will Tracy wrote the script, which is based on the 2003 South Korean comedy 'Save the Green Planet'. Silverstone's role is being kept under wraps, according to Variety.


Alicia Silverstone made her film debut in the thriller 'The Crush', earning the 1994 MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance. She also starred as Cher Horowitz in the teen comedy film 'Clueless'. In 1997, she starred in the superhero film Batman & Robin, playing Batgirl. In 1996, she starred in the direct-to-video thriller True Crime as a Catholic school student.

Silverstone had three other film releases in 1995 including Le Nouveau Monde, Hideaway and The Babysitter. In 2023, she appeared in the crime drama thriller Reptile co-starring Benicio del Toro and Justin Timberlake, while in 2024 she was seen in 'Y2K' and Netherlands-produced comedy horror Krazy House.

Bugonia is an upcoming science fiction comedy film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos from a screenplay by Will Tracy.

