'Alien: Romulus', the seventh installment in the legendary sci-fi horror franchise bridges the gap between Ridley Scott’s 1979 original and James Cameron’s explosive 1986 sequel

Posters of Alien and Romulus Pic/X

The Alien franchise has been a huge part of science fiction and horror for over 45 years. From the spine-chilling original movie to the mind-bending prequels, each film has contributed to the lasting legacy of this series. With the upcoming release of Alien: Romulus on August 23, this would be the perfect time to revisit the six films that have brought us here. Let’s see how each movie shaped this iconic franchise and set the stage for the new chapter in chronological order.

Alien (1979) – The Original Masterpiece

When Alien was released in 1979, it wasn’t just another movie but a game-changer. Directed by Ridley Scott and featuring the terrifying designs of H.R. Giger, this film introduced the world to the Xenomorph, a creature that still haunts us today. The slow, creeping tension and the claustrophobic setting of the spaceship made it a classic that set the tone for all the following movies. Every new Alien movie, including Alien: Romulus, has to live up to the legacy of this original masterpiece.



Aliens (1986) – The Action-Packed Sequel

James Cameron’s Aliens injected the first film’s horror with massive action. While keeping the suspense alive, Cameron expanded the universe with intense battle scenes and introduced new characters who have become fan favourites. Ripley, played by Sigourney Weaver, became an iconic character, and the movie proved that the franchise could evolve and still stay relevant. This mix of action and horror is something Alien: Romulus might borrow as it looks to attract both new and old fans.



Alien 3 (1992) – The Divisive Entry

Alien 3 took the franchise in a much darker direction. Directed by David Fincher, this film is often debated among fans because of its grim tone and the shocking decision to kill off beloved characters right at the start. Although it didn’t sit well with everyone, Alien 3 has earned a cult following over the years for its daring approach and return to the eerie atmosphere of the original film. It also laid the groundwork for future films like Alien: Covenant, which explored similar themes of survival and sacrifice. Alien: Romulus is expected to continue in this vein, building on the foundation set by Alien 3.





Alien: Resurrection (1997) – A New Beginning?

With Alien: Resurrection, the franchise tried something different. Directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, the movie blended horror with dark comedy and introduced a cloned version of Ripley. Though it didn’t hit the same high notes as the earlier films, Resurrection was notable for its bold, experimental approach. It explored ideas like cloning and the ethics of genetic manipulation, which were quite ahead of their time. This willingness to take risks, even if it didn’t always pay off, is something Alien: Romulus could continue, learning from both the successes and mistakes of this entry.



Prometheus (2012) – A Prequel Reimagined

After a long gap, Ridley Scott returned to the franchise with Prometheus, a prequel that sought to answer the big questions about where the Xenomorphs came from and who the Engineers were. Prometheus was ambitious, offering a deeper dive into the origins of the Alien universe and raising philosophical questions about creation and existence. While it left some fans divided, it laid the groundwork for the new direction of the series, setting the stage for the mysteries that Alien: Romulus might finally unravel.



Alien: Covenant (2017) – The Bridge to ‘Romulus’

Alien: Covenant tried to merge the grand ideas from Prometheus with the raw horror of the original Alien. The result was a movie that was both terrifying and thought-provoking. Covenant left audiences with many questions, particularly about the Engineers and the true origin of the Xenomorphs. These unresolved mysteries create a perfect setup for Alien: Romulus, which is expected to tie up some loose ends and push the story forward. Romulus could be the key to understanding the full story of the Alien saga.

Alien: Romulus – The New Chapter

The Xenomorphs are finally back in theatres for the first time since 2017, seven years after Alien: Covenant, with Alien: Romulus. This seventh installment in the legendary sci-fi horror franchise bridges the gap between Ridley Scott’s 1979 original and James Cameron’s explosive 1986 sequel, Aliens. Directed by Fede Álvarez and produced by Scott, Alien: Romulus plunges a group of young space colonists—played by Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, and Archie Renaux—into a nightmare as they stumble upon a derelict space station in the darkest reaches of the galaxy. What they discover is the stuff of legend: Xenomorphs, the deadliest creatures in the universe, lying in wait.



With stunning production design by Naaman Marshall, Alien: Romulus captures the gritty, lived-in feel of the original films and introduces fresh terrors that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. The film delves deep into themes of isolation, fear, and the dangers of unchecked corporate greed, making it a worthy successor in the franchise. It’s another great film to transport you back as if you are watching an Aliens movie for the first time.



From the pure horror of Alien to the deep questions raised by Prometheus and the myth-building in Covenant, every movie has contributed to the rich world that Alien: Romulus will soon join. The big question now is: where will Romulus fit into this legacy? Will it stand alongside the classics or carve out its unique place in the Alien universe? One thing is for sure—Alien: Romulus has some very big shoes to fill.