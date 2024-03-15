Breaking News
Updated on: 16 March,2024 05:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Alien star Adarsh hopes Ridley Scott’s show will get him noticed and pave the way for collaborations with dream directors Jordan Peele and Ari Aster

Adarsh Gourav

A Ramin Bahrani film in The White Tiger (2021), a Scott Z Burns show in Extrapolations (2023), and now, a Ridley Scott production in Alien—Adarsh Gourav’s résumé is dotted with impressive international collaborations. In three years, the actor has emerged not only as one of Hindi cinema’s promising talents, but also as an artiste straddling Bollywood and Hollywood. Gourav believes that being part of Alien, directed by Noah Hawley, will open him to a wider audience around the globe and showcase his craft to Hollywood directors. “It’s a massive opportunity to be working on a show by Ridley Scott. He represents a certain ethos and brand. Noah Hawley, who has done five seasons of Fargo, brings immense credibility. [With this series], I have put myself out there, outside India. Finally, I feel my dream of working with directors like Jordan Peele and Ari Aster is closer than expected,” says Gourav, who is currently shooting in Thailand.


(From left) Aster, Peele and Scott(From left) Aster, Peele and Scott


Set many years before the events depicted in Scott’s Alien (1979), the television series stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis and Gourav. The actor says Alien has helped him collaborate with a new talent pool. “I’ve found an opportunity to work with actors from all over the world. It’s so rewarding to hear stories about their cultures and backgrounds. It also gives the chance to work with the best technicians— cameramen, production designers and costume designers.”


