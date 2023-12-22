Breaking News
Thane: Came for son’s birthday, killed his entire family
Covid-19 variant JN.1: ‘Vulnerable people should mask up in festive season’
Covid-19 surge: No need to panic, insists civic body
Mumbai: Kandivli caterer tells clients not to file FIR if they want money back
Mumbai: Dahisar couple perishes in road mishap, 25-yr-old son battling for life
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Adarsh Gourav shares his journey of transforming into the satisfying character Neil in the film

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Adarsh Gourav shares his journey of transforming into the 'satisfying' character 'Neil' in the film

Updated on: 22 December,2023 03:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Actor Adarsh Gourav, who is all set to come up with the upcoming drama film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', shared his journey of transforming into Neil in the film

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Adarsh Gourav shares his journey of transforming into the 'satisfying' character 'Neil' in the film

Pic Courtesy/IMDB

Listen to this article
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Adarsh Gourav shares his journey of transforming into the 'satisfying' character 'Neil' in the film
x
00:00

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is poised to be just the film for the Gen Z audience. Starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, the movie has already garnered considerable hype. Actor Adarsh Gourav, who is all set to come up with the upcoming drama film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', shared his journey of transforming into Neil in the film. On Instagram, Adarsh shared a still from the film featuring himself, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and other team members.


Adarsh Gourav shares his journey of transforming into the 'satisfying' character 'Neil' in the film


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adarsh Gourav (@gouravadarsh)


The note read, "The journey of transforming into Neil and playing him has been one of the most satisfying processes as an actor. Thank you @arjunvarain.singh @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 for believing in me to pull this off Kho Gaye hum kahan releases on the 26th December on @netflix_in."

Helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

Adarsh Gourav recently shared, "I am incredibly grateful to producers and filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar, who believe in actors like me who have carved their own paths. Zoya is a dynamic director with an impeccable eye for talent, and I feel privileged to be a part of her much-awaited project, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. I find myself lucky to be working and collaborating with such great minds and the fact that they recognise my work and have given me roles like the one in Kho Gaye".

Zoya Akhtar, known for her exceptional storytelling and bringing out the best in actors, has consistently provided opportunities to talented individuals. Adarsh Gourav's association with Zoya in the upcoming project is highly anticipated by fans and the industry alike.

"Working with Zoya has been a fulfilling experience, and I am eager to share our collaboration with the audience. 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is a project close to our hearts" added Gourav.

Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

A few days ago, the movie had its official premiere for industry members. Aditya Roy Kapur, who is rumoured to be Ananya Panday's boyfriend, showed up to support her. Additionally, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Sobhita Dhulipala, and more were present to cheer on the cast!

About 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is set to arrive on December 26 on Netflix. 

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ananya Panday Adarsh Gourav Siddhant Chaturvedi bollywood bollywood events Bollywood Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK