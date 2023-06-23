Amanda Bynes’ psychiatric hold likely to be extended

Bynes was released from psychiatric hospital in April

Amanda Bynes’ psychiatric hold will be extended beyond the mandatory 72-hour period. The troubled actor, 37, who was released from a psychiatric hospital in April, was intercepted by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers recently. They intercepted her after responding to a call about a woman in distress.

The star was taken to a police station where a medical unit was waiting to assess and determine if she needed further treatment. As per reports, sources informed that her family is “concerned” for the star as mental health professionals get her stabilised on medication.

Bynes was released from a conservatorship in March, 2022 after almost nine years, so her mother Lynn is no longer responsible for making sure her daughter takes her medication.

In February, the She’s The Man star was found naked and alone in the morning and was subsequently placed on psychiatric hold in a mental health ward, but she left the facility weeks later. It was claimed ahead of her release that she would “enrol in an outpatient mental health treatment programme” upon being discharged, but because she is no longer under the conservatorship, she was free to make her own medical decisions.

An eyewitness recalled that they had seen Bynes, who has been in an on/off relationship with Paul Michael in recent years, in the morning and described watching her ask a woman for help as she seemed “out of it.”

