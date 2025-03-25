Amanda Seyfried breaks typecast mold, surprised to land cop role

Actress Amanda Seyfried never thought she would play a cop. She shared her working experience in the crime drama miniseries 'Long Bright River'

Amanda Seyfried. Pic/AFP

Actress Amanda Seyfried never thought she would play a cop. She shared her working experience in the crime drama miniseries 'Long Bright River'.

"I never thought that I was going to get the opportunity to play a cop," she said, shortly after the launch of 'Long Bright River', reported Deadline.

"I think there are certain limits that we all have as actors, and I think I put these limits on myself. The industry sees you in a certain way through the years, and I saw myself as someone who would not be able to have some kind of authority. I am slight and I was young for so long, until I wasn't, and I think I just didn't see it, and now I feel like I can play anything."

Seyfried was drawn to the three-dimensional nature of Long Bright River's lead character, Mickey Fitzpatrick, a Philadelphia police officer with echoes of Kate Winslet's Mare of Easttown, who takes on the investigation of three women's murders and the disappearance of her sister, according to Deadline.

The Liz Moore adaptation comes from Nikki Toscano and stars Nicholas Pinnock, Ashleigh Cummings and John Doman alongside Seyfried.

"When I found out about this I went straight to the audiobook and finished it in less than two days," added Seyfried. "And then when the scripts started coming in, I just thought, 'How have they managed to take the best of the book and create more of a real, three-dimensional portrayal of this?'" as per the outlet.

'Long Bright River' touches upon numerous societal themes including the opioid crisis, and Seyfried said doing the show taught her a lot about one of America's most devastating modern struggles.

"Most of us have been touched by addiction but to really see it with this viewpoint, to really talk to the people and understand the people who are living in Kensington [where Long Bright River is set], and to see the lack of space for them to able to find their way," she added. "We don't allow enough space for them to recover. And they need to be respected."

Long Bright River is on Peacock now. The series is in international competition at Series Mania and will air on Tuesday, with Seyfried making the trip to Lille. It is produced and sold by Sony Pictures Television, reported Deadline.

