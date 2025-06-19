Breaking News
Mumbai: Student found dead at college in Vile Parle, cops launch probe
Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; red alert for Palghar
Mithi river desilting scam: Actor Dino Morea appears before ED again on June 19
Mumbai: New Carnac bridge passes load test, will be opened next week
Mumbai: IPS officer's husband arrested in Rs 7.4 crore cheating case
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Amanda Seyfried says making back to back sequels isnt brave Its frustrating

Amanda Seyfried says making back-to-back sequels isn't brave: 'It’s frustrating'

Updated on: 19 June,2025 12:29 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
PTI |

Top

In a candid chat, Amanda Seyfried said sequels lack originality and are made for profit. She voiced her frustration and urged the industry to take more creative risks

Amanda Seyfried says making back-to-back sequels isn't brave: 'It’s frustrating'

Amanda Seyfried. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Amanda Seyfried says making back-to-back sequels isn't brave: 'It’s frustrating'
x
00:00

Hollywood actor Amanda Seyfried, known for projects such as "Mamma Mia!" and "Mean Girls", says making sequels back to back is not very brave of the makers.

When sequels have become a trend with more and more projects having a follow-up, the actor feels it is done only for money, and it is frustrating.


Seyfried said she wants to have original content, admitting it is "really scary and brave" to make.


"I will say, there's a little bit of fatigue with sequels. I want original content. I think it's really scary and brave to do it," she told Interview magazine.

"It's not scary and not very brave to do sequels. It's just for money and it's frustrating," she added.

Seyfried will next star in "The Housemaid", which is scheduled to release in December.

Directed by Paul Feig, the film is based on Freida McFadden's novel with the same title. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

amanda seyfried hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK