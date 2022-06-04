Breaking News
Covid-19: BMC shuts vaccination centres at 4 tourist spots
Hyderabad minor gangrape case: One arrested, 3 out of 5 accused are minors
Jammu and Kashmir: Hizbul terrorist commander killed in encounter at Anantnag
Uttar Pradesh: 36 arrested, 3 FIRs registered in Kanpur violence
Loan apps racket: Rs 4.23 lakh extorted for loan of Rs 5,000
Mumbai sees 763 Covid-19 cases, highest since Feb 4; active tally touches 3,735
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at RSS chief over Gyanvapi row, says 'before VHP was formed, Ayodhya wasn't even on Sangh's agenda'
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Amber Heard's lawyer says actress can't pay USD 10 million in damages to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard's lawyer says actress can't pay USD 10 million in damages to Johnny Depp

Updated on: 04 June,2022 10:57 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

"A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused", she added.

Amber Heard's lawyer says actress can't pay USD 10 million in damages to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Pic/AFP


'Aquaman' actress Amber Heard cannot afford to pay USD 10 million in damages to Johnny Depp following the jury's ruling in Depp's favour in the defamation trial, her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft told 'Today'.

The defamation trial between Depp and Heard ended on June 1 as the jury ruled that Heard defamed Depp with her 2018 Washington Post op-ed. When asked by 'Today' if Heard would be able to afford the $10 million in damages that she's being ordered to pay, Bredehoft answered bluntly, "Oh no. Absolutely not."




Elaine told 'Today' that she believed Johnny Depp's legal team worked to "demonise" Heard and was able to suppress "an enormous amount of evidence" in the defamation trial. "A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused", she added. Bredehoft compared the US court's verdict with a 2020 case in the United Kingdom in which Depp lost a libel lawsuit against the Sun, a British tabloid, for calling him a "wife beater."


Show full article

amber heard johnny depp washington hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK