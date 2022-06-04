Amber Heard's lawyer says actress can't pay USD 10 million in damages to Johnny Depp

"A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused", she added.

Amber Heard with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Pic/AFP

'Aquaman' actress Amber Heard cannot afford to pay USD 10 million in damages to Johnny Depp following the jury's ruling in Depp's favour in the defamation trial, her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft told 'Today'.

The defamation trial between Depp and Heard ended on June 1 as the jury ruled that Heard defamed Depp with her 2018 Washington Post op-ed. When asked by 'Today' if Heard would be able to afford the $10 million in damages that she's being ordered to pay, Bredehoft answered bluntly, "Oh no. Absolutely not."

Elaine told 'Today' that she believed Johnny Depp's legal team worked to "demonise" Heard and was able to suppress "an enormous amount of evidence" in the defamation trial. "A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused", she added. Bredehoft compared the US court's verdict with a 2020 case in the United Kingdom in which Depp lost a libel lawsuit against the Sun, a British tabloid, for calling him a "wife beater."

