American Sitcom The Big Bang Theory's new spin-off finally gets a title

Updated on: 21 March,2025 11:55 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

The Big Bang Theory spinoff has finally got a title. It will be titled 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe,' it is believed that actor Kevin Sussman's character in the original Big Bang Theory will be in the spotlight in this spin-off

Picture Courtesy/The Big Bang Theory's Instagram account

The Big Bang Theory spinoff has finally got a title. It will be titled 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' as reported by Deadline.


As per the title, it is believed that actor Kevin Sussman's character in the original Big Bang Theory will be in the spotlight in this spin-off.


The spin-off extends the trend of every Big Bang Theory spinoff being named after its main character(s), following in the footsteps of Young Sheldon and its offshoot Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.


According to Deadline, it is also the first title of a Big Bang spinoff that is connected thematically to the moniker of the 2007-19 mothership series The Big Bang Theory, named after a popular theory about the origin of the universe.

On Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, fellow Big Bang joins actor Sussman alums Lauren Lapkus, who plays Stuart's girlfriend, Denise, Brian Posehn (Bert Kibbler) and John Ross Bowie (Barry Kripke), reported Deadline.

The new series is written and executive produced by Chuck Lorre, co-creator and executive producer of Big Bang and all of its spinoffs to date, Zak Penn and Big Bang co-creator Bill Prady.

Speculation has been ongoing since the Big Bang spinoff was unveiled in April 2023 that it may revolve around Stuart Bloom (Sussman) and his comic book store, Deadline reported.

As per the original Big Bang Theory show, the kind-hearted Stuart was seen as lonely and depressed as he strived to belong and be part of the Big Bang gang.

Things started looking up for him when he met Denise. He also became close friends with Raj in Season 6 of the blockbuster mothership series.

the big bang theory hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

