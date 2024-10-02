When her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, 37, asked Grande during the video chat, “Did you ever get any work done to feel more popular?”, the singer denied having any procedures

Ariana Grande

Listen to this article Amid plastic surgery rumours, Ariana Grande says she is open to having a facelift x 00:00

Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has shared that she is not averse to the idea of having a facelift. The singer recently sat down to reveal her beauty tactics while sitting for a lie detector test with a magazine and made the revelation. During the session, she also shared all the cosmetic procedures she has had to stay looking young. When her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, 37, asked Grande during the video chat, “Did you ever get any work done to feel more popular?”, the singer denied having any procedures.

As per reports, she also rejected rumours she had got a nose and b**b job, with the polygraph examiner, confirming she was telling the truth. When Erivo asked

Grande, “Did you get a facelift?”, the singer replied, “No, not yet. I’m open.” She also called the test the “best day” of her life as it allowed her to hit back at people spreading rumours about procedures she may have got done.

