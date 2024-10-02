Breaking News
Amid plastic surgery rumours Ariana Grande says she is open to having a facelift

Amid plastic surgery rumours, Ariana Grande says she is open to having a facelift

Updated on: 02 October,2024 08:08 AM IST
Agencies |

When her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, 37, asked Grande during the video chat, “Did you ever get any work done to feel more popular?”, the singer denied having any procedures

Ariana Grande

Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande has shared that she is not averse to the idea of having a facelift. The singer recently sat down to reveal her beauty tactics while sitting for a lie detector test with a magazine and made the revelation. During the session, she also shared all the cosmetic procedures she has had to stay looking young. When her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, 37, asked Grande during the video chat, “Did you ever get any work done to feel more popular?”, the singer denied having any procedures.


As per reports, she also rejected rumours she had got a nose and b**b job, with the polygraph examiner, confirming she was telling the truth. When Erivo asked 
Grande, “Did you get a facelift?”, the singer replied, “No, not yet. I’m open.” She also called the test the “best day” of her life as it allowed her to hit back at people spreading rumours about procedures she may have got done. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


