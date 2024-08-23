Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are all set to tie the knot. Ed of Gossip Girl fame had proposed to Amy in January this year. The couple will be tying the knot in presence of family and friends

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick

Listen to this article Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick share steamy kiss in private jet as they fly to Italy for their wedding, see pics x 00:00

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick cannot contain their excitement as the couple is all set to say 'I Do' The two will be tying the knot in Italy. For the same, the couple flew to the country along with their friends and family in a private jet. The couple got engaged in January this year after dating for a couple of years.

Amy Jackson took to her Instagram feed to share pictures from their trip to Italy in a private plane. That little glimpse from their journey to Italy alone seemed quite fun-filled. In one of the pictures, Amy can be seen giving Ed a kiss as they share a seat. In another video, we see Amy's son running into the jet excited for the journey. In one of the pictures, bride-to-be Amy was seen wearing a custom earring that read 'Bride' as she sipped on a drink.

"Let's get married baby," Amy Jackson captioned the post.

Ed Westwick, best known for his role as Chuck Bass in the hit American TV series Gossip Girl, went down on one knee to propose to Jackson, who happily said yes. Amy and Ed have been dating for a while now. He proposed to her in a dreamy landscape of Gstaad in Switzerland.

Amy Jackson lived in India from 2012 to 2015 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, before later moving back to England, currently living in London. The couple had visited Indian together in 2023.

Amy was earlier in a relationship with hotelier George Panayiotou, the son of English-Cypriot businessman Andreas Panayiotou, since 2015. The pair had a son together, who was born in 2019.

Reportedly, rumours of Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick dating started in 2022. The couple made it official in 2023. Last year, in an interview with Hello Magazine, Westwick had hinted at the possibility of settling down with the Singh Is Bliing actress. “Yes! One hundred percent. I grew up in a wonderful household where my mum and dad were married. My parents loved each other fiercely right up to the end. I idolized them and their relationship. Just that kind of support,” Ed was quoted as saying.