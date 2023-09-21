Amy Jackson's new Instagram post leaves fans in stitches over uncanny resemblance to Cillian Murphy

In an unexpected turn of events, Amy Jackson, the British actress and model, found herself at the center of attention during London Fashion Week. The reason? An uncanny resemblance to none other than the renowned Irish actor, Cillian Murphy.

It all began when Amy Jackson shared a series of captivating photos from her recent outing with boyfriend Ed Westwick. The pictures left fans astonished, as they noticed Amy's striking transformation. With higher cheekbones, mesmerizing light eyes, and an open-mouthed expression, Amy bore an uncanny resemblance to the enigmatic Thomas Shelby, a character immortalized by Cillian Murphy in the hit series "Peaky Blinders." Social media erupted with comparisons and fans flooded Amy's Instagram comments with Thomas Shelby GIFs.

Amy, who attended the London Fashion Week in a stunning red ensemble, seemed unfazed by the online chatter. She captioned her post with confidence, "Might’ve been late to the LFW party but we went in&out with a bang. PERFECT magazine party - so much love to @maisonvalentino and my @valentino.beauty fam."

Amy Jackson, known for her roles in British cinema, is currently dating Ed Westwick, famous for his portrayal of Chuck Bass in the iconic series "Gossip Girl." The show also featured stars like Blake Lively and Leighton Meester. Ed's craft extends beyond television, as he made his film debut in "Children of Men" in 2006.

Their relationship became official when Amy made an Instagram post in June of the previous year, confirming her engagement to George Panayiotou had come to an end. Since then, Ed and Amy have been inseparable, sharing glimpses of their adventures with fans on social media.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the entertainment spectrum, Cillian Murphy has been making waves of his own. The Irish actor recently graced the silver screen in Christopher Nolan's blockbuster "Oppenheimer." Portraying the role of Robert J. Oppenheimer, the man often referred to as the 'father of the atomic bomb,' Cillian delivered a mesmerizing performance alongside a star-studded cast including Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh. The film resonated with audiences in India and worldwide, amassing a staggering $900 million in box office earnings.