Amy Schumer cracks the code on weight loss with latest medication

Amy Schumer. Pic/AFP

Actress-comedian Amy Schumer finally seems to have cracked what works in her weight loss after an earlier failed attempt.



The actress-comedian said that she is having "a really good experience" taking a new weight loss drug, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In an Instagram video she filmed from the driver's seat of her car, the actress and comedian, 43, said she wanted to "keep it a hundred" with her fans about her weight loss journey.

As per ‘People’, she shared that she had previously tried to lose weight with Wegovy three years ago, but experienced unpleasant symptoms. “I was like puking, I couldn’t handle it. I don’t know if they’ve changed the formula, whatever", she recalled.

The comedian continued to explain that after that experience, she scheduled a telehealth appointment and was prescribed two hormones, estrogen and progesterone, for her perimenopause symptoms. She said she also began using Mounjaro, a GLP-1 drug for type 2 diabetes that is also often prescribed for weight loss.

Amy Schumer said that combined, all of her new medications have yielded positive results. "My symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared. My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy. I want to 'get down' more, if you know what I mean", the ‘Kinda Pregnant’ star said from behind the wheel, quickly clarifying, "I'm talking about sex”.

"So, yeah, that's been great. Mounjaro's been great", Schumer continued.

She noted for fans that Mounjaro is typically not covered by insurance unless one is diagnosed with diabetes or, as she joked, "severe obesity, which most of the Internet thinks I have”.

"But I'm having a really good experience, so I wanted to keep it real with you about that", she added.

