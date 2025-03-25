Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Amy Schumer cracks the code on weight loss with latest medication

Amy Schumer cracks the code on weight loss with latest medication

Updated on: 25 March,2025 10:55 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

The actress-comedian said that she is having "a really good experience" taking a new weight loss drug,

Amy Schumer cracks the code on weight loss with latest medication

Amy Schumer. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Amy Schumer cracks the code on weight loss with latest medication
x
00:00

Actress-comedian Amy Schumer finally seems to have cracked what works in her weight loss after an earlier failed attempt.
 
The actress-comedian said that she is having "a really good experience" taking a new weight loss drug, reports ‘People’ magazine.


In an Instagram video she filmed from the driver's seat of her car, the actress and comedian, 43, said she wanted to "keep it a hundred" with her fans about her weight loss journey.


As per ‘People’, she shared that she had previously tried to lose weight with Wegovy three years ago, but experienced unpleasant symptoms. “I was like puking, I couldn’t handle it. I don’t know if they’ve changed the formula, whatever", she recalled.


The comedian continued to explain that after that experience, she scheduled a telehealth appointment and was prescribed two hormones, estrogen and progesterone, for her perimenopause symptoms. She said she also began using Mounjaro, a GLP-1 drug for type 2 diabetes that is also often prescribed for weight loss.

Amy Schumer said that combined, all of her new medications have yielded positive results. "My symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared. My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy. I want to 'get down' more, if you know what I mean", the ‘Kinda Pregnant’ star said from behind the wheel, quickly clarifying, "I'm talking about sex”.

"So, yeah, that's been great. Mounjaro's been great", Schumer continued.

She noted for fans that Mounjaro is typically not covered by insurance unless one is diagnosed with diabetes or, as she joked, "severe obesity, which most of the Internet thinks I have”.

"But I'm having a really good experience, so I wanted to keep it real with you about that", she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

amy schumer hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK