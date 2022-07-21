Ana de Armas: There’s no need for female James Bond

Paloma aka Ana de Armas hopes for more substantial roles for a female in the spy franchise

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas, who played mysterious Paloma in Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 in No Time to Die, said she instead wants to see more substantial, deeper roles for women in the spy franchise.

Amid calls from some for Daniel’s Bond replacement to be of the opposite sex, she said, “There’s no need for a female Bond. There shouldn’t be any need to steal someone else’s character, you know, to take over. This is a novel, and it leads into this James Bond world and this fantasy of that universe where he’s at. What I would like is that the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will continue to be a man, are brought to life in a different way. That they’re given a more substantial part and recognition. That’s what I think is more interesting than flipping things.”

Fans have been calling for a film spin-off for de Armas’s 007 character Paloma, whose parting line in No Time to Die was, “Next time stay longer.”

