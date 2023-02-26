Anand Mahindra calls Ram Charan a "Global star", 'RRR' actor reacts

Actor Ram Charan is currently on a winning streak, as his film 'RRR' recently won five trophies at the Hollywood Critics Association. Wishes poured in on social media for the entire team of 'RRR' for their grand win. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra called the actor a "global star"

Actor Ram Charan is currently on a winning streak, as his film 'RRR' recently won five trophies at the Hollywood Critics Association.

Wishes poured in on social media for the entire team of 'RRR' for their grand win.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra called the actor a "global star."

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra shared a clip of Charan's latest interview which he captioned, "This man is a Global Star. Period. #NaatuNaatu @AlwaysRamCharan."

Reacting to the tweet, Charan wrote, "Thank you so much Sir! It's India's time now to shine in every field and form."

Soon after Mahindra praised the actor on social media, fans flooded the comment section and shared their reactions.

"Starrrrrrrr......GLOBAL STARrrrrrrrrrrr Congratulations MEGA LEGACY Carrier," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "That's the power of Indian cinema, in general cinema has no boundaries it's one universal language which connects with people from across the globe."

'Naatu Naatu' is competing for the Academy awards this year. The song was nominated for the best original score, where it will be pitted against heavyweight names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga's songs.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. The film is an amalgamation of fact and fiction. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt also played important roles in the movie.

Meanwhile, before jetting off to the US for Oscars from Hyderabad, Ram was the cynosure of all eyes at the airport when he was spotted walking barefoot dressed in a black kurta-pajama. The Tollywood star is known for his devout nature and piety. He regularly observes the rituals associated with the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. Devotees who embark on this pilgrimage are supposed to follow a pure and simple code of conduct, which includes walking barefoot and wearing black clothes.

