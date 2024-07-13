Wrestler/actor John Cena was a part of the wedding festivity on Friday. Post his attendance, he dropped a picture with Shah Rukh Khan

John Cena and Shah Rukh Khan

Wrestler/actor John Cena was among the high-profile guests invited to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding. The wrestler arrived in Mumbai on Friday morning and departed from the city on Friday night itself. During his time in the city, he was seen embracing Indian customs. He wore a kurta pyjama and also danced in the baraat. Now, he has shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan which was clicked yesterday at the event.

Sharing the picture with Khan, John Cena wrote, "A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality."

"An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life," he added sharing his admiration for the Indian superstar.

WWE legend John Cena brought his signature charisma to the dance floor, delighting guests with his iconic moves.Sporting a striking blue ensemble and a turban, Cena's presence added a unique touch of cultural flair to the star-studded event.

A viral video posted by a fan circulating on social media, captured Cena executing his famous 'You Can't See Me' move with finesse, showcasing his enthusiasm and blending seamlessly into the festive atmosphere.

Prior to his dance floor prowess, Cena had graced the event by posing for photos, exuding his star power alongside an illustrious guest list that included Hollywood celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Lana Del Ray, Drake, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, and David Guetta.

The Ambani-Merchant wedding, renowned for its opulence and global celebrity attendance, also saw the presence of stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and numerous Bollywood personalities, who added to the grandeur of the event.