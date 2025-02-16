Oscar nominee Andra Day joins Bradley Cooper's Is This Thing On?

Andra Day made her acting debut in Lee Daniels' 2021 biopic 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday', in which she played the title role. It earned her a Golden Globe

Andra Day. Pic/AFP

Oscar nominee Andra Day has joined the cast of Bradley Cooper's next film 'Is This Thing On?'. Cooper is directing the Searchlight movie, which also stars Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Laura Dern. Cooper will play a supporting role.

Written by Arnett and Mark Chappell, 'Is This Thing On?' follows Alex (Arnett), a man facing middle age and an impending divorce. "As their marriage quietly unravels," the official longline explains, "Alex seeks new purpose in the New York comedy scene while Tess (Dern) confronts the sacrifices she made for their family -- forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity, and whether love can take a new form," reported Variety.

Singer-songwriter Andra made her acting debut in Lee Daniels' 2021 biopic 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday', in which she played the title role. The performance earned her a Golden Globe for Best Drama Actress and a Grammy for Best Soundtrack, as well as a Best Actress Oscar nomination, as per the outlet.

She appeared in Titus Kaphar's 2024 films Exhibiting Forgiveness and The Deliverance. She also starred in Reginald Hudlin's Marshall. Day will next appear as Athena in Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

"Is This Thing On?" is produced by Cooper and Weston Middleton (under their Lea Pictures banner), Arnett, and Kris Thykier, with John Bishop serving as an executive producer. The project is overseen by the studio's director of development and production, Peter Spencer, and creative executive Cornelia Burleigh, who reports to heads of production and development Katie Goodson-Thomas and DanTram Nguyen, as per Variety.

Cooper previewed the project, making headlines for making his debut as a B camera operator on the production.

"Filmmaking truly, honestly, is very similar to sports -- team sports," said Cooper. "It's very, very similar to football in particular. If one of the 11 messes up, the whole thing's screwing up. Same thing in a movie set," reported Variety.

