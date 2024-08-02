Breaking News
Maharashtra CM announces Rs 1 cr prize for Olympic hero Swapnil Kusale
Delhi coaching centre deaths: Accused SUV driver granted bail
Mumbai Coastal Road project won't complete before May 2025
NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad's car attacked in Mumbai
Mumbai Crime Branch nabs five people for changing IMEI numbers of stolen phones
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Angelina Jolie Brad Pitts daughter Vivienne takes on new role as usher at musical concert

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne takes on new role as usher at musical concert

Updated on: 02 August,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Vivienne, who has shown a growing interest in theatre, was seen guiding patrons to their seats and engaging with other staff members

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne takes on new role as usher at musical concert

Angelina Jolie. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne takes on new role as usher at musical concert
x
00:00

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, the 16-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is marking her foray into the theatre world with a new role as an usher.


Recently, she was spotted assisting at the reunion concert for 'Reefer Madness: The Musical' in Los Angeles, reported E! News.



Vivienne, who has shown a growing interest in theatre, was seen guiding patrons to their seats and engaging with other staff members.


This recent appearance follows her and her mother's attendance at the opening night of the musical revival two months prior.

The show's new run in Los Angeles is being produced by Kristen Bell, who also starred in its New York production.

Angelina Jolie has previously shared that Vivienne has a deep appreciation for theater.

In an interview with Deadline, Angelina noted, "She appreciates all theater, but she certainly knows what she feels close to and what she responds to."

Vivienne's involvement in theater extends beyond her ushering role.

As per E! News, Angelina, earlier recounted how Vivienne was an avid supporter of 'The Outsiders' and even persuaded her mother to take on a producing role when the play moved to Broadway.

On the playbill, Vivienne is credited as a producer assistant under the name "Vivienne Jolie."

Angelina reflected on the experience, saying, "It was a very different experience of understanding, of how this is having a significant effect on her as a young person right now, and she's communicating something to me, and that is the power of this material."

Most recently, Angelina and Vivienne attended the 2024 Tony Awards together, where 'The Outsiders' won four accolades, including Best Musical.

In a statement to E! News, Angelina praised her daughter's approach to the arts, saying, "Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives. She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute." 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

angelina jolie brad pitt hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK