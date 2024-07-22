Breaking News
Shiloh drops Pitt from her last name

Updated on: 23 July,2024 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Incidentally, her 16-year-old sister followed suit when she was listed as Vivienne Jolie in The Outsiders credits

Shiloh drops Pitt from her last name

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Jolie has reportedly dropped her father Brad Pitt’s last name due to “painful events” in her life. The 18-year-old is seeking to change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie. She filed to legally drop “Pitt” from her surname on her birthday in May. Incidentally, her 16-year-old sister followed suit when she was listed as Vivienne Jolie in The Outsiders credits.




In a statement to an international publication, Shiloh’s attorney, Peter Levine, denied that she announced the name change through a newspaper ad. He maintained, “As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required.” 


Meanwhile, Pitt, 60, is reportedly said to be “aware and upset” that Shiloh dropped his last name. A source previously told a magazine, “He has never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter. The reminders that he’s lost his children is not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.” The insider also shared that even though Pitt is “happy” with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, the division from his six kids “pains him.” 

