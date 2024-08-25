Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News

Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh shows off her dance skills in new video

Updated on: 25 August,2024 11:51 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Choreographer Kolanie Marks took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a dancing video of Shiloh, the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie, Shiloh. Pic/AFP

Shiloh Jolie is showing that talent and dedication run in the family.


Choreographer Kolanie Marks took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a video of Shiloh, the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, showcasing her impressive dance moves.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kolanie (@kolaniemarks)


Shiloh has been working hard to refine her skills, and Marks couldn't help but express his pride in her progress.

In the video, Shiloh dances confidently to Capella Grey, Jaewon, and Young M.A.'s song "Fly S---," as onlookers cheer her on.

Marks, who has been working with Shiloh for a couple of years, praised her growing confidence and commitment to the craft.

Marks, who earlier spoke with PEOPLE about Shiloh's commitment "to a craft that is extremely hard,"even joked on Instagram that he's "officially her ADOPTED UNCLE" after seeing her latest performance.

Marks has been helping Shiloh hone her dance skills at Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, where they first met.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Marks shared that their relationship remains focused solely on dance, and they don't discuss her background during training.

Earlier this year, Shiloh made headlines for a personal milestone--legally changing her last name from "Pitt" to "Jolie."

A source close to Brad Pitt shared with PEOPLE that the actor is aware of the change and that he "loves his children and misses them."

