American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a public appearance with her youngest son Knox who seems to be surpassing the actress's height

The Dolby Theatre in California, LA was graced by several celebrities from Hollywood for the Governor's Awards on Sunday night. However, the attention was stolen by Angelina Jolie and her plus one, her youngest son Knox Jolie-Pitt. The appearance of the mother-son duo was rare and quite unexpected as Knox is rarely seen in the public eye. Their appearance has been the talk of the town and has been making waves on social media.

The duo was very elegantly dressed for the event. Angelina was seen in a backless golden and creme vintage gown and she wore her hair down in waves. She stacked diamond jewelry with the outfit consisting of a necklace, earrings, and rings. Knox was seen smartly dressed in a black tuxedo. Fans were thrilled at their appearance at the award ceremony. A fan commented about his resemblance to both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and said, "He’s the best perfect mixture of both parents". Many fans pointed out the uncanny similarity between Knox and his elder sister Shiloh. They also confused him for Jolie's elder daughter Shiloh, a user commented, "Looks just like Shiloh!!! They make beautiful babies ". Knox is one of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six kids, he has a twin sister, Vivienne, the twins make the youngest kids of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Interestingly, Knox has given voice to 'Ku Ku' from 'Kung Fu Panda 3'. His elder sisters Zahara and Shiloh voiced the characters of 'Meng Meng' and 'Shuai Shuai'.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's kids together

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are parents to six children. They adopted three: Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, who is 23 years old; Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, now 19; and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, aged 20. Their biological children include Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, 18, as well as twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, both 16. The pair tied the knot in 2014 but separated in 2016.

Angelina Jolie will soon be seen in Netflix's 'Maria' which will be released on December 11, 2024. Jolie plays Maria Callas, a famous opera singer from the 20th century. The film follows Callas as she retreats to Paris after a tumultuous life in the public eye, and reimagines her final days. She has written, co-produced, and directed 'Without Blood', a war drama film released on September 8, 2024.